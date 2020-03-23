Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota sophomore center and Cretin-Derham Hall alumnus Daniel Oturu has decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, according to multiple sources.
Oturu emerged as a potential lottery pick this year, averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds and two and a half blocks per game on Richard Pitino’s 15-16 Gophers.
He ended his second season in the maroon and gold by being named to the first team all-Big Ten defensive team and second-team all-Big Ten.
