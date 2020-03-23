COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, March 23, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:National Puppy Day, Ruff Start Rescue


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday, March 23 is National Puppy Day and Cuddly Kitten Day. Ruff Start Rescue is still operating despite COVID-19.

They have animals that need to be adopted and fostered and are continuing their work due to being a foster-based rescue.

Dog and cats have not been shown to transmit COVID-19. Pets are known to help reduce loneliness, stress, and depression.

Comments