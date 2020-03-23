COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, March 23, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Memorial Blood Centers teamed up with Surly Brewing to put on a blood drive. There were two blood donation buses in the brewery’s parking lot. Lots of blood drives have been canceled because people are staying home during the COVID-19 Outbreak. Memorial Blood Center has 6 locations around the metro and they still need donors.

