MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Memorial Blood Centers teamed up with Surly Brewing to put on a blood drive. There were two blood donation buses in the brewery’s parking lot. Lots of blood drives have been canceled because people are staying home during the COVID-19 Outbreak. Memorial Blood Center has 6 locations around the metro and they still need donors.
