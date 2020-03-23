Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since 2017, all three of the eggs laid on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam have hatched.
After almost 40 days of dedicated incubation, the first egg hatched on March 15 and the other two quickly followed, hatching on March 17 and March 19.
According to the DNR, the the two bald eagle parents seem to communicate well. The pair have been seen sleeping in the same nest and feeding their eaglets together. Sometimes, they even feed each other.
Facebook fans have nicknamed the pair Sid and Nancy.
The DNR EagleCam started in 2013, and attracts thousands of viewers each year from over 180 different countries and all 50 states.
