Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 23, 2020
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines for March 23, 2020.
Fire Spreads Across Multiple Buildings In Northeast Minneapolis
Crews were called to a building at 24th & Central Avenues in Northeast just before 5 p.m.
Poll: Most Minnesotans Say Temperatures In The 60s Means Time For Shorts
With the warm weather ahead this weekend, WCCO took to Facebook and Twitter to ask a controversial question for Minnesotans. When can you start wearing shorts?
Minnesota History: 3 Years Since The Earliest Tornado Touchdowns In State History
On March 6, 2017, three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota. Two were near the Iowa border, in Freeborn and Faribault counties. The third was in central Minnesota, in Zimmerman, about 45 miles north of the Twin Cities.
Minnesota Weather: Weekend Warm-Up Expected To Bring Highs In The 60s
This weekend, Minnesotans might be opening their windows for the first time in months, as the forecast for calls for temperatures in the Twin Cities to climb above 60 degrees.
Elevated Chance For Spring Flooding In Upper Mississippi River Drainage Area
Among the areas that the North-Central River Forecast Center is most concerned about is the Red River of the North basin.
Minnesota Weather: Mild, Sunny Stretch Welcomed By Many
Sunday was the perfect day for a walk along the St. Croix River. A cloudy winter can make you feel a little desperate for sunshine.
Featured Sports
Former Vikings' First Rd Draft Pick Laquon Treadwell Joins Atlanta Falcons
Now he is heading to a team that already has a well-established wide receivers corps in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.
‘Thank You All For The Love’: DE Everson Griffen Announces He Will Not Return To Vikings
After 10 seasons with the team, free agent defensive end Everson Griffen won’t be returning to the Minnesota Vikings.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Adam Thielen, Chad Greenway And Other Athletes Stepping Up In COVID-19 Fight
The sports world tends to rally whenever crisis strikes, and the Twin Cities sports scene is no different.
Report: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The Naperville High School and Eastern Illinois product is the first person associated with the NFL to test positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 23, 2020
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines for March 23, 2020.
Coronavirus In MN: Lt. Gov. Flanagan Says Her Brother Died From COVID-19 In Tennessee
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic now has a personal connection to her.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Total Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Rises To 235
State health officials announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen from 169 to 235.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Gov. Walz Exposed To COVID-19, Will Self-Quarantine At Home
"I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home," Walz said.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: How To Find Inner Peace In 'A Time Of Dread'
"Trying to find joy in the smallest moments in a time of dread is I think what will keep us sane."
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Can We Predict The State's COVID-19 Future?
As of Thursday, Minnesota has 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – that’s just a small fraction of the more than 5200 confirmed cases in New York State. So, what does that mean for Minnesota? Good Question.
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: Extreme Sandbox In Hastings
In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Extreme Sandbox for 26 tons of fun.
YMCA Child Care & Preschool Registration
March 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —
YMCA is stepping up to help those in need of child care.
To learn more click
here
.
