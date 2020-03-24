Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One Minnesota company is doing its part to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by lending a fish house to health care workers.
Ice Castle Fish Houses of Montevideo says it’s lending a fish house to the local hospital, CCM Health, so it can be used as a testing center.
In a statement, the owner of Ice Castle said the Montevideo community made the company what it is today, and this was the company’s way of giving back.
The hospital expressed appreciation, saying in a statement that it’s grateful to the community they serve.
So far, 235 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19.
For most people, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with sensitive lungs.
Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.
