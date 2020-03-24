MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials announced Tuesday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen from 235 to 262.
The cases continue to cluster near the Twin Cities metro area, as seen on the interactive map posted by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
Notably, Hennepin County breached 100 cases Tuesday with 103 positive cases confirmed.
MDH officials say approximately 5,812 tests submitted to the MDH Public Health Lab have been completed.
There has been one death reported so far. Fifteen people are being hospitalized.
Eighty-eight patients no longer need to be isolated.
Related: Coronavirus Resource Page
For most people affected by COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.
Stay Up-To-Date On Developments: Download CBS Minnesota App
Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.
You must log in to post a comment.