MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Researchers at the Mayo Clinic are ready to begin clinical trials to test therapy options to treat COVID-19.
An infectious disease doctor told WCCO they are considering several treatment options, including antiviral medications, and immune modulators.
Dr. Stacey Rizza said the trials would include using antibodies from a patient who was already infected.
Dr. Rizza also said an old malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine has been a treatment option being tested. That is the drug that President Donald Trump has been backing.
“It seems to have some kind of effect on the COVID-19 virus but it’s very antidotal at this point,” Dr. Rizza said. “It has not undergone rigorous placebo control trials to know whether ot not it can be effective in either treating people or preventing infection.”
Dr. Rizza said the Mayo Clinic now has the capacity to test thousands of people a day. They hope that will soon be available to anyone who needs a test.
