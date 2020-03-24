MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday the Science Museum of Minnesota announced that it will shift to online-only programming, and temporarily lay off 400 of its employees.

The layoffs will leave 87% of the museum’s staff out of work for the time being amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota. A small number of people will continue to work to provide online programming, as well as security and maintenance.

The museum has been closed since Friday, March 13, under the guidance of Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now layoffs will take effect on April 2. The Science Museum had been paying employees since the closure, and it says it will continue to pay medical benefits through April 30.

CEO Alison Brown released a statement on Tuesday: