Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mayo Clinic doctor is spreading joy with the power of music.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mayo Clinic doctor is spreading joy with the power of music.
Elvis Francois, an orthopedic surgery resident at Mayo Clinic, took to facebook to spread a valuable message: “the world will live as one.”
Francois sang a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” accompanied on the piano by Dr. William Robinson.
“There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one,” Francois wrote on his facebook post.
READ MORE: For Singing Surgeon At Mayo Clinic, Music Is Medicine
The video, which was shared Monday evening, has almost 30,000 shares.
You must log in to post a comment.