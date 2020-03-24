MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mickman Brothers, a family-owned and operated garden center, emptied their shelves Monday to hand out free flowers to families during this time of isolation and quarantine.
Cars lines up down the block in Ham Lake to receive a variety of free pansies, paired with a pot and some soil. Mickman Brothers’ employees said they gave away over 1,200 flowers in less than a half hour.
They also said of the roughly 500 cars that showed up, many were trying to give them tips and girl scout cookies as a thank you to pay it forward.
“We wanted to give back to the community and be a light they can count on,” CEO Steve Hegele said. “Most parents are looking for new ways to help and educate their children, and most kids are looking for something new too – hopefully this is some color and fun to help during a darker time.”
Mickman Brothers is well-known as a premier landscaping, irrigation, garden center and national holiday wreath fundraising company in the north metro.
