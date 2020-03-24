Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the amount of unemployment applications has skyrocketed to 149,443 claims since March 16.
Last week, Gov. Walz ordered bars and restaurants in Minnesota to temporarily close to stop the spread of COVID-19. This decision greatly impacted individuals in the service industry, which in turn led to a surge in unemployment applications.
Out of the latest unemployment claims, here are the numbers broken down:
- 48,540 were from the food preparation industry.
- 10,844 were from the personal care industry.
- 10,657 were from the sales and services industry.
- 9,271 were from office and administrative support.
DEED said that closures are affecting women more than men. And typically 33 percent of unemployment applications are from women, but now that number jumped to 63 percent. Also, the largest age window of applications was from 22 to 29 year olds — who made up 32,000 of the applications.
