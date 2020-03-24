MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Granite Falls Police Department says fire crews rescued three dogs, two cats and a lizard from a house fire on Tuesday.
Law enforcement was sent to the 1500 block of 9th Avenue in Granite Falls around 11 a.m. On scene they found a home that was engulfed in flames. The fire was even spreading onto the side of a neighboring home, according to a release.
All of the human occupants of the home were accounted for, but some of the family’s pets had to be left behind during their evacuation, according to authorities.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and then rescue the trapped animals: three dogs, two cats and a lizard.
Police say the fire appears to have started in the garage of the home that was fully engulfed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
