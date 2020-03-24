MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a 69-year-old Baldwin Township woman was struck and killed by a car while walking along a road in Sherburne County on Monday. The driver of the car — a 55-year-old Princeton man — has been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for criminal vehicular homicide.
According to Sheriff Joel Brott, Catherine Lynn was walking with a companion “on the shoulder of Sherburne County Road 2, in the 10600 block,” when a vehicle crossed the centerline and hit her.
Law enforcement says the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who was walking with Lynn was not injured in the crash.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and a blood sample from the driver is being tested.
