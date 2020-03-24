COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, March 24, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Barron County Sheriff's Office, Fatal Logging Accident, Nathan Hecker

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says a 56-year-old man from Stone Lake, Wisconsin died in a logging accident in a wooded area west of Barron on Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe Nathan P. Hecker was repairing a piece of equipment on a log skidding machine when he became pinned between the cab and engine compartment.

He died at the scene.

A medical helicopter, multiple sheriff’s deputies and EMTs responded to the scene of the accident at about 12:45 p.m.

Law enforcement says the accident happened, “in a parcel of woods caused from a 2019 blowdown storm near Hwy 8 and CTH TT.”

Comments