Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety advisory after an attempted robbery near campus Monday evening.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety advisory after an attempted robbery near campus Monday evening.
According to the university, the incident happened at 5 p.m. near 25th Avenue South and Riverside Avenue South.
The suspects are described as two males, between the ages of 14-18 years old. Officials say one was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a yellow hoodie.
Minneapolis Police are investigating. No additional details are available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.