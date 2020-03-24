COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, March 24, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has issued a safety advisory after an attempted robbery near campus Monday evening.

According to the university, the incident happened at 5 p.m. near 25th Avenue South and Riverside Avenue South.

The suspects are described as two males, between the ages of 14-18 years old. Officials say one was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a yellow hoodie.

Minneapolis Police are investigating. No additional details are available at this time.

