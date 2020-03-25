Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after a classic car worth $80,000 was stolen from a business.
According to the sheriff’s office, on March 19 deputies assisted the Belgrade police who initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle.
An investigation revealed the vehicle, a 1956 Ford Thunderbird, was reported stolen from a New London Township business. Its estimated value is $80,000.
Deputies subsequently investigated burglaries at two other businesses in New London Township.
The man, of rural Kerkhoven, was arrested for charges related to burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
The investigation continues.
