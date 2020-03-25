Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials announced Wednesday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 287, up from 262 on Tuesday.
According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the positive cases so far are in the Twin Cities metro, where in Hennepin County alone more than 100 people have tested positive for the disease.
Still, the virus appears to be spreading across greater Minnesota, from St. Louis and Clay counties up north to Fillmore and Blue Earth counties in southern Minnesota.
More than 10,000 people have been tested in the state, health officials say. Of them, more than two dozen are currently being hospitalized.
So far, only one person has died from the disease. Meanwhile, more than 100 people have recovered and are no longer required to be in isolation.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.
Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.
You must log in to post a comment.