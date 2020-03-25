Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns urged his fans to practice social distancing as he announced early Wednesday that his mother contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) and is in a medically-induced coma.
Towns made the announcement overnight, in an emotional video posted to Instagram. He said his mother is on a ventilator and in a coma.
“I talked with her before she went there, told her how much I love her,” Towns said, adding: “This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your family, your loved ones, your friends, yourself.”
Towns says his father was also not feeling well and that he’s in quarantine after being released from the hospital.
He ended his message urging people to stay home and practice social distancing.
