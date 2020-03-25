COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Wednesday, March 25, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Overnight, U.S. Senate leaders and the White House came to an agreement on a $2 trillion aid deal to help American workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19). The relief package would provide direct payments to most Americans, expand jobless benefits, provide $367 billion to small businesses, and assist state and local governments.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

