MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Overnight, U.S. Senate leaders and the White House came to an agreement on a $2 trillion aid deal to help American workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19). The relief package would provide direct payments to most Americans, expand jobless benefits, provide $367 billion to small businesses, and assist state and local governments.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6 a.m. Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19, showing mild symptoms.
- 5:34 a.m. Senate leaders and the White House agree to a $2 trillion relief package to boost the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- 1 a.m. The Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns posts emotional video to Instagram, announcing his mother is in a medically-induced coma after coming down with COVID-19.
