MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police are asking for the public’s help in located a woman suspected of burglarizing from multiple apartment complexes and stealing packages.
On Wednesday, Eagan police tweeted a picture of the female suspect.
Package Thief: We are asking for help in IDing this female who is suspected of burglarizing multiple apartment complexes and stealing packages. Please contact us at (651) 675-5799 or eaganpd@cityofeagan.com with any information. pic.twitter.com/YIh2z5IYEX
— Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) March 25, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call Eagan police at 651-675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com with any information.
