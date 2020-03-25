COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Wednesday, March 25, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Eagan Police, Package Thief


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police are asking for the public’s help in located a woman suspected of burglarizing from multiple apartment complexes and stealing packages.

On Wednesday, Eagan police tweeted a picture of the female suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eagan police at 651-675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com with any information.

Comments