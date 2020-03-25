MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands and thousands of Minnesotans are newly out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are some places that are still hiring, mainly in essential services such as grocery stores and supply delivery.
We’ve been compiling a list of the places seeking applicants, and will continue to update the list as more places announce they’re hiring.
NOTE: If you have a business in Minnesota and you’re currently seeking employees, click here to fill out our form and we’ll work to add you to the list.
Now Hiring
Cub Foods
Hiring across all departments: Cashiers, stock, clean team, deli, bakery, pharmacy tech.
LTCG
Call center reps, can work remotely.
CorTalent
Talent Agency with various openings from Customer Service to Sales.
Ebenezer Senior Care
Resident Assistants, chefs, nursing aides, nurses.
Dollar General
Clerks, Cashiers, Stock.
Walmart Careers
Cashiers, stock, warehouse
Amazon
Prime Shoppers, Warehouse, Delivery Drivers.
Kowalski’s Markets
Cashiers, stock, warehouse
Hy-Vee
Temporary, part-time positions to help with restocking as well as cleaning and sanitizing.
Lund’s & Byerlys
Temporary seasonal help sanitizing surfaces, stocking bags, bagging groceries, selecting online orders, moving shopping carts, organizing and cleaning workstations.
Domino’s Pizza
Customer service rep, delivery drivers, managers.
College Nannies and Tutors
On-Call Temporary Sitters.
Instacart
Shoppers.
