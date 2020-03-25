Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 48-year-old man died Tuesday night in central Minnesota after his pickup truck slammed into the back of a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on eastbound Highway 10 near St. Cloud.
The semi was stopped at the 15th Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by the pickup truck.
Killed was the pickup’s driver, identified as Brian Kuseske, of Becker. The semi driver, a 62-year-old Wisconsin man, was unharmed.
Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
