MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi rollover on Interstate 94 East and US 169 North near Maple Grove prompted a temporary highway closure Wednesday evening.

Troopers responded just after 5 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi that rolled over just before an exit ramp. The semi was hauling roughly 40,000 pounds of dog food.

The Minnesota State Patrol also closed the ramp southbound 169 to eastbound 94 for safety measures. There are minor injuries reported in this crash and MNDOT is assisting with clean up.

This is all of the information given at this time, check back with WCCO for updates.

