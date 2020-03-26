



While many businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still many companies that need workers right now.

Amazon is hiring Prime shoppers and delivery drivers.

Holiday Gas stations are hiring customer service representatives, and assistant managers.

Cub Foods says they need part time workers in several positions.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, they’re offering clerks an additional $2 dollars an hour, and are installing plexi-glass shields to help keep employees safe.

“We have positions open around the clock,” Cub Foods human resources vice president Diana Colburn said. “We’re hiring for cashiers, stockers, sales employees, pharmacy technicians, clean teams, in all of our locations.”

Tracy Murphy is the president of Mount Olivet Rolling Acres, based in Chanhassen.

They need direct support professionals now more than ever to help cook, clean, and get groceries for 2000 people in the Twin Cities with disabilities.

“Now with Covid-19 it is just critical to understand how important these people are to our society,” Murphy said.

WCCO has compiled a list of jobs available right now.

If you’re interested in applying or you know of open positions, click here to head to wcco.com/hiringnow.