MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The cause of the fire that damaged several businesses in northeast Minneapolis over the weekend remains unknown.
The Minneapolis Fire Department announced Wednesday that the cause of the blaze, which heavily damaged Taco Riendo and neighboring businesses, was “undetermined.”
The fire broke out Sunday evening in the second floor units above the Mexican restaurant on the 2400 block of Central Avenue. The flames spread to nearby buildings, such as Anelace Coffee, which has been closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
No one was hurt in the fire, although five people who lived in the second floor apartments above Taco Riendo were displaced.
The owners of Taco Riendo, which run another restaurant in Crystal, hope to rebuild and continue to be part of the food scene on Central Avenue.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Taco Riendo. So far, it’s raised $10,000. The goal is $30,000.
