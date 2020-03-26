COVID-19 In MN:
Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, March 26, 2020
Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
‘COVID-19 Is Not A License To Speed’: MN State Patrol Says Reports Of Aggressive Driving And Speeding Up During Pandemic
The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding motorists to “maintain order” during the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid aggressive driving.
Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 26, 2020
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Poll: Most Minnesotans Say Temperatures In The 60s Means Time For Shorts
With the warm weather ahead this weekend, WCCO took to Facebook and Twitter to ask a controversial question for Minnesotans. When can you start wearing shorts?
Minnesota History: 3 Years Since The Earliest Tornado Touchdowns In State History
On March 6, 2017, three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Minnesota. Two were near the Iowa border, in Freeborn and Faribault counties. The third was in central Minnesota, in Zimmerman, about 45 miles north of the Twin Cities.
Minnesota Weather: Weekend Warm-Up Expected To Bring Highs In The 60s
This weekend, Minnesotans might be opening their windows for the first time in months, as the forecast for calls for temperatures in the Twin Cities to climb above 60 degrees.
Elevated Chance For Spring Flooding In Upper Mississippi River Drainage Area
Among the areas that the North-Central River Forecast Center is most concerned about is the Red River of the North basin.
Minnesota Weather: Mild, Sunny Stretch Welcomed By Many
Sunday was the perfect day for a walk along the St. Croix River. A cloudy winter can make you feel a little desperate for sunshine.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
What Is Your MLB Team's Best Opening Day Moment?
Today would have been Opening Day for MLB. What is the best Opening Day moment in your organization's history?
NHL Postpones Draft Amid Continuing Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus concerns, which forced hockey season into hiatus, have pushed back the 2020 NHL Draft as well.
With MLS Season Suspended, Minnesota United FC Encourages Part-Time Stadium Workers To Apply For Unemployment Benefits
Minnesota's MLS club does not appear to have a plan to help their part-time stadium workers who will likely be affected by loss of games.
BAUER Hockey Now Producing Medical Shields To Help Protect Doctors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The hockey equipment manufacturer is switching its manufacturing plants to make face shields for doctors to wear as they confront the coronavirus pandemic.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
COVID-19
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Closings
Latest Headlines
‘COVID-19 Is Not A License To Speed’: MN State Patrol Says Reports Of Aggressive Driving And Speeding Up During Pandemic
The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding motorists to “maintain order” during the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid aggressive driving.
Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From March 26, 2020
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus In Wisconsin: 8th Person With COVID-19 Dies
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says another person has died of coronavirus complications.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: Health Care Systems Prepare For Housing Patients In Stadiums, Hotels
As Minnesota's healthcare system prepares for a rush of patients needing treatment for COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz said it's possible the state will look beyond hospitals for help.
Events & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
Only CBS
Good Question
Coronavirus In Minnesota: How Soaps, Disinfectants Kill COVID-19
For all the difficulty this novel coronavirus has given us, coronaviruses themselves are relatively easy to kill.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: How To Find Inner Peace In 'A Time Of Dread'
"Trying to find joy in the smallest moments in a time of dread is I think what will keep us sane."
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: Extreme Sandbox In Hastings
In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Extreme Sandbox for 26 tons of fun.
Events & Contests
Hoops Hoopla at Little Six Casino
Bounce on in during Hoops Hoopla for your chance to win up to $10,000 cash or Free Slot Play! One lucky winner will be drawn for a shot at a big win every half hour from 5 pm to 9 pm Mondays in March.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Coborn’s Easy Family Meals
March 26, 2020 at 9:00 am
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —
Coborn’s shared ideas for easy family meals with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
To learn more click
here
.
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.