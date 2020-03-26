



Adapting to changes because of COVID-19, Metro Transit has now begun a 40% reduction of service.

Most local bus routes will run at Saturday service levels, while the METRO Blue Line and METRO Green line will operate every 20 minutes throughout the day.

The Northstar Commuter Rail Line will also operate on a reduced schedule, making two inbound trips to Minneapolis on weekday mornings and two outbound trips in the afternoon. However, the line will not provide service on the weekends.

To check on updated schedules, click here.

This new schedule comes not long after Metro Transit said they would be suspending overnight service from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

And as they’ve announced these reductions, Metro Transit also stresses to Minnesotans to use transit only for essential travel, exit out of the back door of buses, maintain proper distance between yourself and other riders, and don’t board a bus that does not allow you the space to stay socially distanced.

Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota

Metro Transit also closed their Service Centers and Customer Relations Lost & Found on Monday afternoon.

Though service is limited, transit police officers will continue to provide 24-hour service and will be present on buses, trains, and platforms.

“We understand these changes will create inconveniences, but we also know that we must adapt to adequately address this public health emergency,” said Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra. “I want our riders, our employees and the communities we serve to know that every decision we make is made in the interest of public health.”