MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an almost unanimous vote, the Minnesota House of Representatives has passed a package that aims to address the outbreak of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
To do so, the House had to enact a temporary rule to allow members to vote on legislation remotely, in order to maintain proper guidelines establishing social distance.
“Minnesotans are facing significant medical concerns and financial hardships, and today the Minnesota House of Representatives took steps to safeguard their health and economic well-being,” Speaker Melissa Hortman said. “There is a lot more work ahead of us. We will continue working closely with Governor Walz and his administration as we navigate this pandemic.”
The more than $300 million bill addresses issues such as child care, joblessness, taxes, and health and human services. It now heads to the Senate for approval before it reaches Gov. Tim Walz’s desk.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said that the bill represents how Minnesotans “always come together” when it counts.
“Over the past several days legislators have been working around the clock to respond to the COVID-19 crisis without the partisan bickering we’ve seen in Washington D.C.,” Daudt said. “This bill will help every Minnesotan in some way shape or form, and provides needed flexibility and assistance to small businesses and their employees, childcare providers, farmers, veterans, educators and countless others.”
