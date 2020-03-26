MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared an encouraging update on the status of her husband, John Bessler, who earlier was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Klobuchar says that he’s taken a turn for the better.
“Thanks to all who sent kind words and prayers for my husband John. He has coronavirus and has been in the hospital for pneumonia and low oxygen. He took a good turn, was just released and is now recovering at home,” Klobuchar said.
Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota
Bessler began feeling sick while Klobuchar was in Minnesota and when he was in Washington D.C. So, he quarantined himself and stopped going to his teaching job in Baltimore. Test results confirmed he had COVID-19.
“Thanks to those who cared for him and for all front line health care workers,” Klobuchar said.
On Thursday, Minnesota’s health department said that the state had logged its second death as the result of COVID-19. Both victims were people in their 80s in Ramsey County. The U.S. death toll has topped 1,000.
You must log in to post a comment.