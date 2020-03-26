



The CEO of Life Time Fitness said he expects his Twin Cities-based company to furlough nearly all of its workforce if lawmakers and President Donald Trump can’t set a date for when the economic shutdown will end.

Bahram Akradi told Fox News on Wednesday that without an “end date” he would likely have to furlough 90% of the company’s 40,000 employees across the country.

Like gyms and spas nationwide, Life Time locations are closed as public health officials have urged social distancing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

So far, more than 69,000 people have contracted the virus in the U.S., and 1,000 people have died. Meanwhile, the economy has ground to a halt, with many employers cutting workers as they’ve been forced to close, change operations or switch to work-from-home. Last week alone, more than 3.3. million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.

Akradi told Fox News that as soon as the gravity of the pandemic became apparent earlier this month, he immediately cut his own compensation and that of his executive team. He promised to pay company workers through Friday.

But as the weekend approaches without lawmakers or the president giving an exact timetable for businesses like gyms and spas to reopen, Akradi says he will have “no choice” but to furlough workers.

“If I know I can get my people back to work on 15th of April, I absolutely would pull them right back off the furlough immediately,” he told Fox. “If I know that we can be back to work by May 1, I can make provisions.”

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which includes an expansion of unemployment benefits, direct payments to many Americans, and billions of dollars in grants and loans to local governments, hospitals and corporations.

The House is poised to take up the bill Friday.

