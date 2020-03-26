COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, March 26, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order, telling Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks. Later, the U.S. Senate passed the $2 trillion relief package. The vote was 96 to 0. The bill now goes to the House.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

