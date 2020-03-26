Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order, telling Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks. Later, the U.S. Senate passed the $2 trillion relief package. The vote was 96 to 0. The bill now goes to the House.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:01 a.m.:The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. has climbed over 1,000. The global death toll is over 21,000.
