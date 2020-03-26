MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since December, the flu in Minnesota is no longer considered “widespread.”
According to the Weekly Influenza and Respiratory Illness Activity Report released by the Department of Health, the flu is now thought to be “regional.” The last time the flu was not considered “widespread” was during the week of Dec. 7, 2019.
The number of hospitalized cases has dropped dramatically. Between March 15 and 21, the state saw 72 hospitalizations related to the flu, compared to 185 the week prior and 326 the week before that. To date, there have been 3,953 hospitalizations due to influenza this year.
The majority of hospitalizations – 54% – came from the metro area and the median age at the time of admission was 60 years.
Compared to the rest of the United States, Minnesota is one of the three other reporting states that does not have a widespread influenza activity.
