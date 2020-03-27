Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With people spending more time at home you many be brewing more of your own coffee instead of going out for it.
And if you love your coffee, you’re not alone.
A new report from the National Coffee Association shows coffee consumption is up 5% in the last five years.
The average American drinks over 3 cups a day. Seven of 10 Americans drink coffee every week, and 62% drink it every day.
To put that into perspective, only 54% drink bottled water and 47% drink tap water.
Click here for more findings from the study.
