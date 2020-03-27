MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) is closing all exam stations statewide beginning Friday, in response to Gov. Walz executive order for Minnesotans to stay home.
Offices will stay closed through April 10, when the executive order is set to expire. Independently owned and operated deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices that provide driver and vehicle services will also close starting Friday.
Minnesotans will not have access to a number of services, including renewing their driver’s licenses or ID cards, during this two week period. Gov. Walz is expected to sign a bill that includes an extension for Minnesotans whose driver’s licenses or ID cards expire during this time.
You cannot renew your driver’s license/ID cards during this time. Once it reaches his desk, Gov. Walz is expected to sign a bill that includes an extension for Minnesotans whose driver's licenses or ID cards expire. You can renew your vehicle registration online or by mail.
— Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (@MnDPS_DVS) March 27, 2020
The bill extends the expiration date for any valid driver’s license, instruction permit, provisional license, operator’s permit, limited license, and farm work license that would expire during the peacetime emergency. The expiration dates for these licenses will be extended for two months after the month the peacetime emergency ends.
Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending the real ID full enforcement deadline which was originally set for Oct. 1, 2020, but is being delayed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
