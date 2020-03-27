



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the next two weeks, all of Minnesota is under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tim Walz this week.

Under the order, essential businesses like grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and hospitals are staying open, but most businesses are forced to close.

Minnesotans won’t see much of difference in this lockdown from what’s already been close. However, Rosedale Mall closed its doors on Friday at 5 p.m. Also all public playgrounds are closed, as well as the trails along either side of the river near downtown Minneapolis.

Daniel Anshus lives downtown and frequents the trails for exercise.

“It’s definitely unfortunate with the weather turning nice to not have [West River Parkway], but overall I think it’s a good plan to do it,” Anshus said.

On Friday, the last day West River Parkway was open, it was packed with people walking, running and biking, enjoying the warm weather.

“As you can see here now, nobody is 6-feet-plus [apart],” Anshus said. “People are shoulder to shoulder on most of the walkway.”

Residents are still allowed to go outside and exercise during the lockdown, but the goal of closing these trails is to prevent people from being so close to one another.

A person can be cited for not following this stay-at-home order. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says they are asking police across the state to take an educational approach first to break up any large groups. Arrest is a last resort police will take if people refuse to comply.

