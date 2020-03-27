Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | CBS Minnesota App
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Animal Humane Society (AHS) says it will be donating thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state, which will in turn distribute to local hospitals in need.
On Friday morning, AHS said the Golden Valley location will be donating its stock of PPE. The donation will be brought to the Salvation Army in Roseville on Friday afternoon.
The donation includes 2,550 surgical masks, 110 disposable isolation gowns, 28,500 gloves and 650 face shields.
“With Governor Walz’s mandate of no elective veterinary surgery until the COVID-19 threat passes, AHS as an organization decided this was the right thing to do. So many Minnesotans have supported AHS and its animals over the years, now it’s time for us to give back,” AHS said in a release.
The AHS’s PPE is ordinarily used by its veterinarians for shelter animals and owned animals brought into its veterinary clinic.
