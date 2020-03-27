Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today is Friday, March 27, and at midnight Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order goes into effect. He asked Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks, only leaving for essential activities, such as getting groceries and exercise. Meanwhile, as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.S. has surpassed 85,000, lawmakers in the U.S. House are poised to take up the $2 trillion relief bill.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today is Friday, March 27, and at midnight Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order goes into effect. He asked Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks, only leaving for essential activities, such as getting groceries and exercise. Meanwhile, as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the U.S. has surpassed 85,000, lawmakers in the U.S. House are poised to take up the $2 trillion relief bill.
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:20 a.m.:U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19.
- 4:34 a.m.:President Trump tweeted early Friday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the coronavirus.
You must log in to post a comment.