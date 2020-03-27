MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County officials have identified the victim killed in a north Minneapolis home invasion and robbery.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 52-year-old Gregory Turner died of a shotgun wound to the chest on the early evening of March 23. The manner of death was deemed a homicide.
Police say the incident occurred on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue North in the Near North neighborhood. Police were called to the scene on reports of shots fired inside a home, and arrived to find the deceased victim, Turner, inside.
Investigators say they believe a robbery preceded the deadly shooting, and the shooter fled before police arrived. The department’s crime lab gathered evidence at the scene, as well as video footage from surveillance cameras in the area.
Police continue to search for the suspect and investigate, but say there is no danger to the public.
