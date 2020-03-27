COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Friday, March 27, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and she shared this one with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 90% lean ground beef
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seed oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 cups broccoli florets
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1 cup snow pea pods
  • 3 cups hot cooked rice
  • 2-3 green onions, sliced
  • Sesame seeds for garnish

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet cook the ground beef, breaking into crumbles over medium heat until no longer pink, drain, return beef to the skillet. 
  2. In a small bowl whisk together the garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, ginger, red pepper flakes and pepper. Pour over the ground beef and let simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Layer the vegetables on top of the beef, cover with a lid and steam vegetables for 5-8 minutes or until tender. 
  3. Serve over hot rice and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.

 

