Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and she shared this one with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and she shared this one with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Ingredients
- 1 pound 90% lean ground beef
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seed oil
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 cup snow pea pods
- 3 cups hot cooked rice
- 2-3 green onions, sliced
- Sesame seeds for garnish
Instructions
- In a large skillet cook the ground beef, breaking into crumbles over medium heat until no longer pink, drain, return beef to the skillet.
- In a small bowl whisk together the garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, toasted sesame oil, ginger, red pepper flakes and pepper. Pour over the ground beef and let simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Layer the vegetables on top of the beef, cover with a lid and steam vegetables for 5-8 minutes or until tender.
- Serve over hot rice and garnish with green onions and sesame seeds.
You must log in to post a comment.