MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has raised the lift span of the Stillwater Lift Bridge to boat traffic.
The move, which was originally scheduled for Friday, was done Thursday due to weather conditions. It was done in anticipation of an ice-out on the St. Croix River.
MnDOT raised the bridge and it’s now locked in the raised position for repairs.
Boats are being advised to travel through lift span and follow any navigational signs posted in the river.
The lift bridge is being transformed into a bicycle and pedestrian crossing, which began in August 2017. When completed this spring, the bridge will be opened and will be a part of a new 4.7-mile loop trail system in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The trail system includes the St. Croix River Crossing bridge and other local/regional trails.
While the lift bridge is open to boat traffic, a stay at home order due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Nonessential travel is discouraged.
