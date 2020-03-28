COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Saturday, March 28, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Minneapolis News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person was hospitalized Saturday evening after being shot in the arm in south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. inside a home on the 3300 block of Blooming Avenue South, in the city’s Powderhorn neighborhood.

Emergency crews brought the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.

No arrests were made.

The shooting, which happened on the first day of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, remains under investigation.

Comments