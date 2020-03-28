Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person was hospitalized Saturday evening after being shot in the arm in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. inside a home on the 3300 block of Blooming Avenue South, in the city’s Powderhorn neighborhood.
Emergency crews brought the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
No arrests were made.
The shooting, which happened on the first day of Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order, remains under investigation.
