



With Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order now fully in effect across the state, the Minnesota Department of Health has updated the number of positive cases for COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total now up to 441.

Friday’s figures put the number of total positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota just shy of 400, and on Friday two more deaths were reported, then bringing the total up to four. Now Saturday’s increase pushes the total number of confirmed cases over 400.

Of the positive cases, 30 are still currently being hospitalized, whereas another 220 are no longer isolated.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the positive cases so far are in the Twin Cities metro area.

Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | Resources | CBS Minnesota App

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as a cough and fever. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. (Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.)

As of midnight last night, the governor’s stay-at-home order has gone into effect. Earlier this week, he directed Minnesotans to stay home as much as possible for the next two weeks, unless their job is considered essential. Those in violation could face a $1,000 fine or 90 days of jail time.

However, the order does not mean Minnesotans can’t leave their homes. Residents will still be able to walk or exercise outdoors, buy groceries and alcohol, and get takeout or delivery from their favorite restaurants. The order is slated to last until April 10.

At the state capitol on Thursday, lawmakers passed a $330 million financial aid package to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic and to bolster the response of the state’s healthcare system. Meanwhile in Washington, the House is poised to take up a $2 trillion relief bill Friday that would expand unemployment insurance and send direct payments to most Americans. The bill is expected to pass.