MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today is Saturday, March 28, and Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order is now in effect. He has directed Minnesotans to stay at home for two weeks, only leaving for essential activities, such as getting groceries and exercise. Trips to buy alcoholic beverages are also permitted under the executive order.
Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8 a.m.: Governor Walz is expected to sign a bill allocating $330 million in COVID-19 aid.
