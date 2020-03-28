MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an evening of heavy rain and thunderstorms Saturday, wet snow will fall overnight, with perhaps 3 inches stacking up along the North Shore.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties in central Minnesota and the Arrowhead, in a band stretching from Willmar to Grand Marais. The western edge of the Twin Cities metro is included in the advisory, which is slated to last until 9 a.m. Sunday.
The forecast is almost ideal for social distancing, as Saturday was the first day that Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect. Earlier this week, he directed Minnesotans to stay home for two weeks so as to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow will begin to fall in the early morning hours, as temperatures dip near freezing. Until then, much of central Minnesota will see more rain, with occasional heavy downpours and cracks of thunder.
The wet snow is not expected to stick to roadways, but it could stack up on grassy areas. Models show the Twin Cities getting close to an inch of accumulation, while Duluth and communities along the North Shore could see closer to 3 inches.
Meanwhile, a wind advisory will also be in effect overnight for southwestern Minnesota. Gusts up to 45 mph threaten to snap tree limbs, which could cause power outages.
Looking ahead, Monday will bring the return of sunny skies and highs near 60 degrees.
