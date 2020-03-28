Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has identified 34-year-old Justin David Lipinski of Minneapolis as the man who died in a single vehicle crash in central Minnesota on Friday morning.
The 2004 Chevy Trailblazer that he was driving was travelling northbound on Highway 25 when it left the road and rolled into the ditch just before 4 a.m.
An incident report says the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. The crash happened in Daggett Brook Township inside of Crow Wing County, according to law enforcement. Road conditions at the time were listed as dry.
