MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A company in Little Canada donated fresh produce to customers at its facility Friday.
Prior to the shelter-in-place order, Bix Produce sent an email to all of its customers inviting them to drive through and grab a case or two of fresh produce.
“We would like to place the usable product into the hands of our BIX family and their extended family, friends, church groups and social networks.” Todd Lemon an employee of BIX Produce stated.
Officials say employees wore gloves and brought the cases of produce out to people’s cars. Over 500 vehicles drove through to receive the cases.
“We are doing whatever we can to support our community. This just felt, “right”. In the meantime, we are doing our best to be focused on our customers during these difficult times.” Alejandro Montoya CEO of BIX Produce stated.
BIX has also donated to several food shelters, pantries and farmers in the area.
You must log in to post a comment.