



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says seven of the nine deaths from COVID-19 in the state have been from residents of congregate care facilities.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Saturday there have been 25 long-term care facilities — including facilities like nursing homes — that have had confirmed cases of COVID-19; 21 of them are residents, and 11 of them are health care workers.

Tammy Juntilla is a registered nurse and owner of La Bonne Vie adult assisted care residence in Golden Valley. She said their supplier told them they couldn’t get things like masks, hand sanitizer or paper gowns until June. Juntilla has gone shopping for the supplies on her own to protect residents and staff.

MDH says they are advising long-term care facilities to report any cases to families of other residents.

Juntilla says everyone is healthy so far.

“I would inform all of the residents, families and staff, and then we’d have to send them to the hospital just because they’re so vulnerable,” Juntilla said.

She helps take care of her own mother, who lives at the residence.

“I can’t even imagine if my mom got that. She’d have to go that day because she has such bad respiratory problems,” Juntilla said.

MDH officials say it could be 10 days before they can assess if the “Stay-At-Home” order has had an impact on slowing the spread of the disease.