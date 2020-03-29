



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities ice cream shop is serving up hope and help along with a sweet treat.

Cold Front, which is located in St. Paul’s Macalester-Groveland neighborhood, sold pints of ice cream Sunday to raise money to support people recovering from addition.

The store had 400 pints left in stock since closing earlier in the month for the COVID-19 outbreak. Owner George Doyle, who has been sober 15 years, wanted to sell the ice cream and give back to a group he knows needs help and connection during this time of isolation. So he partnered with Minnesota Recovery Connection, and gave 100% of the proceeds to the organization.

“We wanted to just do something with it, right? And this is a great, great way to do that,” Doyle said. “These people need these resources, and we just wanted to be there to help.”

Wendy Jones, executive director of the Minnesota Recovery Connection (MRC), says people in recovery are not able to physically meet with their support groups or mentors during the virus outbreak.

“Not having access to those support groups, to that one-to-one coaching and to a supportive network face to face is really a huge problem for the recovery community right now,” Jones said.

All 400 pints were sold Sunday. Jones says MRC will use the money from the fundraiser to get their clients virtual and digital resources to continue their recovery groups.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support or recovery resources during the COVID-19 crisis, visit

minnesotarecovery.org or call 612-584-4158.