



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– — When it comes to COVID-19, we’re all in this together — and WCCO wants to help.

We’ve set-up a one-stop guide to help you find information while navigating this uncertain season.

If you need help, or have questions, this is a good place to start.

As you scroll down, you’ll first see our mental health section. It has crisis hotline numbers, along with virtual support groups and a resource guide for parents from NAMI Minnesota.

Next, with some families not knowing where their next meal will come from, we have a section called Food Shelf. You can click on the Minnesota map to find the nearest food shelf to you.

If you’re looking for take-out and want to help local restaurants, we have all that information under “Curbside.” The map features locations, along with contact information for participating restaurants.

Have extra time on your hands? Check out our Volunteer And Donate section. The list includes dozens of organizations that could use your help, and their needs are listed.

Finally, we know many of you have lost your job. We want to help with our new “Now Hiring” section. Employers are sending us their openings daily, and we have links so you can get information on how to apply.

All of this information is in one spot: wcco.com/community.

